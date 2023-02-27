Catawba County Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery

Sherri Burch of Maiden bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and ended up winning an incredible $1 million prize.
She purchased the winning Bankroll ticket from Countryside Food Mart on Salisbury Road in Statesville. Burch had to decide whether to accept her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000, and after deducting the required state and federal taxes, she took home $427,503.
The ticket sales from scratch-off games provide a great source of funding for education, raising an average of $2.5 million every day.
Catawba County was able to receive $40 million in state grants, made possible by the lottery, to help with school construction.
