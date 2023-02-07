DMX Daughter to Produce Docuseries About Drug Addiction

Sonovah Hillman Jr., the 10-year-old daughter of the late DMX, is taking an active role in addressing the dangers of drug addiction and fentanyl use by producing a four-part docuseries.

To help fund the project, Hillman has launched a GoFundMe page.

Hillman has a personal connection to the issue. Her aunt and uncle passed away due to fentanyl addiction and her dad to a drug overdose. It was through a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program at her school that she was motivated to create the series.

Hillman says she hopes her docuseries will educate others about the fatal risks of drug use and addiction, especially for children who lost their parents due to overdose.

“I want to show the world the point of view from a child’s perspective,” Hillman said.

