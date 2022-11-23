HomeHealth

Wellness Wednesday: Reduce Holiday Stress

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
woman with headphones sitting looking at camera

Source: Luisrojasstock / Getty

It’s Wellness Wednesday!

The holidays are a beautiful time for many, but they can also become stressful very quickly.

Use these tips to reduce stress this holiday season:

  • Make a plan and set realistic goals. Start by writing down the tasks that need to be done and create a timeline for completing them. Prioritize what’s important and don’t be afraid to say no to requests that don’t fit into your schedule.
  • Stick to a budget. Make sure you plan ahead and set realistic spending limits. Consider shopping online to avoid crowds and stick to your list when you’re in the store.

  • Schedule time for yourself. Make sure to take breaks throughout the day to relax and unwind. Spend time with family and friends, and make sure to get plenty of rest.
  • Be flexible. Things don’t always go as planned, so be prepared for unexpected changes. Take a deep breath and remember that the holidays should be about enjoying time with loved ones, not stressing about the details.
  • Enjoy the moment. Instead of worrying about the future or stressing about the past, be mindful of the present moment. Take time to appreciate the people and experiences around you.
Health , holidays , stress , wellness Wednesday

    • Close