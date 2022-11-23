Wellness Wednesday: Reduce Holiday Stress

CLOSE
It’s Wellness Wednesday!
The holidays are a beautiful time for many, but they can also become stressful very quickly.
Use these tips to reduce stress this holiday season:
- Make a plan and set realistic goals. Start by writing down the tasks that need to be done and create a timeline for completing them. Prioritize what’s important and don’t be afraid to say no to requests that don’t fit into your schedule.
- Stick to a budget. Make sure you plan ahead and set realistic spending limits. Consider shopping online to avoid crowds and stick to your list when you’re in the store.
- Schedule time for yourself. Make sure to take breaks throughout the day to relax and unwind. Spend time with family and friends, and make sure to get plenty of rest.
- Be flexible. Things don’t always go as planned, so be prepared for unexpected changes. Take a deep breath and remember that the holidays should be about enjoying time with loved ones, not stressing about the details.
- Enjoy the moment. Instead of worrying about the future or stressing about the past, be mindful of the present moment. Take time to appreciate the people and experiences around you.