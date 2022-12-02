Tips to Decrease Your Kid’s Screen Time

CLOSE
Decreasing kids’ screen time can be a challenge, but it’s important to ensure they are getting enough physical and mental stimulation. Here are a few tips to help you manage your children’s screen time:
- Set clear rules and expectations. Make sure you create clear guidelines and rules for your children, such as no screens during meal times or bedtime.
- Plan fun activities. Fill your children’s free time with fun activities like sports, reading, playing board games, or going outdoors to play.
- Limit access. Set limits on how often your children can use screens and for how long. Designate specific times for screens and make sure your children understand the limits.
- Get involved. Spend time with your children while they are using screens to help them understand what’s appropriate and to help them recognize when they’ve had enough.
- Model healthy behavior. Your kids will learn from your example, so make sure you’re setting the right example. Put your phone away and make sure you’re spending your time doing activities that don’t involve screens.
By following these tips, you can help your children form healthy habits and decrease their screen time.