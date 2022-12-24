HomeHoliday Guide

Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for the Shoppers Running Out of Time

middle aged adult woman wearing santa claus costume

Source: PRUDENCIOALVAREZ / Getty

If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, here are some ideas that might help!

  • Gift cards – Whether it’s to a favorite store or restaurant, a gift card is a great way to show someone you care.
  • A Basket of Treats – Put together a basket of their favorite treats, like chocolate, candy, cookies, and more.
  • Gift of Time – Give the gift of your time by offering to babysit, mow lawns, clean the house, or do anything else that your loved one needs to be done.

  • Personalized Items – Customize a photo frame, coffee mug, or keychain with an image or message that’s special to you both.
  • Subscription Boxes – A monthly subscription box can be a great way to give a gift that keeps on giving.

Hopefully one of these ideas will help you find the perfect last-minute Christmas gift!

