COVID-19 Cases Rising in Mecklenburg County

While many people are enjoying the holidays and vacationing, COVID-19 cases are already increasing in Mecklenburg County just days before the new year.

Health professionals have been advising about it all month.

Mecklenburg County is sitting in the yellow area of a map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not only is Mecklenburg County yellow, but so is Chester County in South Carolina as well as Rowan, Cabarrus, Union, Stanly, and Anson counties in North Carolina.

Officials from Mecklenburg County Public Health also released the most recent COVID-19 data for the weeks of December 2 through December 15. In just two weeks, there were 3,750 recorded cases, an increase of 73%.

