Charlotte Fire Department Focuses on Mental Health

To improve mental wellness, the Charlotte Fire Department has developed an internal behavioral health program to incorporate mental health into its workforce.

Firefighters put others’ lives ahead of their own and are seen as heroes, but they say, it’s time to open up the dialogue.

Firefighters risk their lives every day to protect the public from danger and devastation. Unfortunately, each year dozens of firefighters lose their lives and thousands more suffer from physical injuries while on duty. But the effects of firefighting don’t stop there – many firefighters experience invisible wounds such as PTSD and mental health issues.

The Charlotte Fire Department looks provide resources and create an open dialogue about mental health.

