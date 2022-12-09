The Golden Globes are back on NBC and this week (December 8), they announced who is going to host the 80th edition of the award show. On January 10, Jerrod Carmichael will take on the task of hosting the show after it was off the air last year.

Carmichael isn’t new to NBC in the least bit. From 2015 to 2017, he starred in the network’s critically acclaimed sitcom “The Carmichael Show.” In April, he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” It’s actually been a great overall year for the 35 year-old. Besides hosting SNL, he released his intimate comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel on HBO Max the same month. During the stand up, he came out to the world. It was received very well. In fact, it was received so well that in September, Carmichael took home an Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety special.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Helen Hoehne, HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) President said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

George Lopez and his daughter Mayan, stars of Lopez vs. Lopez, will announce this year’s nominees on Monday, December 12. The announcement will air live from 5:35-5:40 a.m. PT on NBC’s Today.

The three hour broadcast will take place on January 10 from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. NBC and Peacock will both air the show live around the country. The show is produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. Congrats to Jerrod Carmichael on this huge honor!

Jerrod Carmichael Named Host Of The 2023 Golden Globe Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com