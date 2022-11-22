105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along I-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to a crash on I-77 near Nation Ford Road and Tyvola Raod exit around noon. Officials confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the helicopter crash.

Multiple lanes of the interstate are blocked while crews respond to the crash. Two lanes of southbound I-77 are shut down. CMPD has closed multiple ramps onto I-77 near the crash.

The helicopter belonged to the local CBS news station WBTV News. Officials confirm WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were the two killed in the crash.

FAA released a statement to Queen City News,

“A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 p.m. local time today. Two people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. ”

A man who witnessed the helicopter crash told WCNC-TV that it appeared the pilot knew the helicopter was going down.

“I think that he absolutely knew that he was gonna have to put that down,” the man said. “He did his best to put it down … Whoever the pilot was, did their best to put that thing down where it wasn’t going to injure a lot of people, and in that respect, they did a fabulous job.”

2 dead in helicopter crash along I-77 in south Charlotte was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com