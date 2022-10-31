Money Matters Tip: Use Your Rent to Build Your Credit

After a short stint in Tampa, Florida, Olympia D. returns to the Queen City resuming her role as the Assistant Program Director and Midday Personality for WOSF-FM 105.3 RNB. Each day, from 10am until 3pm on 105.3 RnB, she looks forward to catching up with her listeners just like old friends...picking up exactly where they left off. Her goal is to put a smile on everyone’s face while helping you to forget the worries of the world. Olympia will give you the latest ENJ (Entertainment News Juice), breaking news, and her unique twist on the world we live in with her quick wit and an identifiable laugh! As a mother of a 14 year old daughter named Brilliance, Olympia D understands the challenges that parents face as they strive to raise the brightest and most well-rounded kids possible. Her journey of raising her daughter, Brilliance, inspired her to build a parenting platform entitled, Raising Brilliance, for parents everywhere. Olympia D’s Raising Brilliance, shared valuable information about various programs and activities that exposed children to positive new ideas and environments that enriched their educational and social skills. Raising Brilliance aired every Friday night at 8pm on WBTV /Bounce TV Channel 1255 on Time Warner Cable. Yet, she still found the time to lend her time and talents to organizations like Susan G. Komen, A Better World, The American Cancer Society and St. Jude. The motto that she lives by is, “turn your negative into a positive situation!” Olympia loves working with the community. This is evident in her passion for real estate, another avenue in which she helps homebuyers and sellers achieve their dreams. As the mother of Brilliance, a bright young lady in training, Olympia seeks to provide the same inspiration she gives to her daughter. Olympia’s priority is to inform, educate, and motivate women of all ages to be wealthy and healthy. So the next time you’re rolling through Charlotte, NC, tune into 105.3 RnB weekdays from 10am -3pm on 105.3 RnB for lots of laughs, fun, and transformative thinking as we all turn our negative into a positive situation and check her out and follow her on FaceBook, Instagram and Twitter @TheOlympiaDShow!

If you’ve been making sure to pay your monthly rent on time, it could boost your credit.

All major credit bureaus announced they’ll allow rent payments to count toward credit and loans. Experts say factoring in rent payments could have a positive impact in as little as 10 days.

Currently, this can only be done through rent reporting services such as Credit Sesame. Some services can help get your rent payments from the past two years documented.

Here Are Some Rent Reporting Services:

Rent Reporters:

One-time enrollment fee of $94.95, which includes up to two years of reported rental payments. From there, you can enroll in a monthly $9.95 plan or the annual $7.95 per month plan.

Reports to TransUnion and Equifax.

Rental Kharma:

Setup is $50 – includes six months of past history. Monthly service is $8.95 per month.

Reports to TransUnion.

LevelCredit:

Charges a $6.95 monthly fee to have your rent and utility payments reported to Equifax and TransUnion. A look-back of up to 24 months is available on your current lease for a one-time fee of $49.95.

eRentPayment:

Free for users. Landlords are charged $3 per transaction or $10 for up to five transactions per month.

Reports to Equifax and Experian.

PayYourRent:

Free for tenants, generally set up by landlords.

Collects rent and reports payments to all three bureaus.

Rock the Score:

Enrollment fee of $48, and monthly service costs $6.95. $65 fee for reporting up to two years of rental history.

Reports to TransUnion and, if the landlord is a property manager, Equifax.

Esusu Rent:

You can sign up as an independent renter for a $50 annual fee on the Esusu Rent mobile app. (It also has a version offered through landlords.)

Reports your rental payments to the three major credit bureaus.

MoCaFi:

Free for debit card or MoCaFi app users, $3 per report for online users after the first report.

Reports to Equifax and Transunion.

CreditMyRent:

No setup fee and monthly service charge of $14.95. There are additional charges if you want past rent reported.

Reports to TransUnion and Equifax.