Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit North Carolina Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris will go to Durham, North Carolina on Thursday.

According to representatives of the White House, Harris will emphasize the Biden-Harris Administration’s dedication to reducing expenses through the Inflation Reduction Act.

During her visit, Vice President Harris will meet with senior citizens and advocates while in Durham, according to authorities, to discuss the administration’s initiatives to reduce healthcare costs for Americans across the country.

Related Stories VP Kamala Harris Arrives in Charlotte

Vice President Harris visited Charlotte back in July to meet with state legislators to discuss abortion rights. She also took part in discussions about increasing access to high-speed internet in Charlotte.

