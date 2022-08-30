Mecklenburg County Still In ‘Red’ For Covid-19

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Biden administration’s free COVID-19 test home delivery program may end as Mecklenburg County remains in a code red for exposure levels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community levels transmission map indicates that the county is still considered to be in code red, or high exposure, for COVID-19.

The CDC community levels map analyzes the number of available hospital beds, COVID hospital admissions, and new cases in a region to evaluate the severity of transmission. Levels can be low, medium, or high.

According to the most recent information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,191 COVID-19 cases recorded in Mecklenburg County from August 13 to 20, down from 2,788 the week before.

With a high-level exposure rating, the CDC recommends that Mecklenburg County residents use high-quality masks indoors in public, such as a KN95 or N95 type, stay up to date on their COVID-19 immunizations, and get tested if they have symptoms.

Read the full story here.