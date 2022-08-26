BlueBucksClan Share The Smooth New Single ‘I Guess’

Today, Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan drop their smooth new single ‘I Guess‘ via Out The Blue Records/Capitol Records. ‘I Guess’ will be off their forthcoming mixtape Clan Way 3 out October 7. You can pre-save the mixtape here. Accompanying the track is a New York-set video which, despite transplanting the buzzing duo to the opposite coast, finds the MCs DJ and Jeeezy Obama perfectly in their element. You can watch the video here.

Since their emergence three years ago, BlueBucksClan have been at the forefront of L.A. rap’s new wave, trading jokes, threats, and flexes in flows that first seem like off-the-cuff conversations before revealing their sly rhythmic complexity. “I Guess” preserves that sense of unpredictability, even in a package that is outwardly calmer. The dreamlike beat, courtesy of Ten11 and AyyMook, is a tantalizing canvas for the rappers. The song’s video, directed by KLO Vizionz, sees Jeeezy Obama and DJ trekking through New York City late at night.

In other news, yesterday the one and only Drake called BlueBucksClan “Two goats getting bars off” on their fire in the booth freestyle. You can watch the freestyle below.

On ‘I Guess’ The duo’s typically conversational flows pierce through the fog. When DJ raps, “Felon in the driver seat, I ain’t got no chauffeur,” it sounds more like a wry statement of fact than something meant to intimidate. Later, when Jeeezy Obama says his $20,000 guest verse fee doesn’t guarantee he’ll post the song, you understand that it’s not open for discussion. The rising hitmakers are simply telling it like it is.

‘I Guess’ is the latest entry in a hot streak for the rappers. It arrives on the heels of ‘FYM’ and ‘Just Hit Me,’ a pair of singles that showcases BlueBucksClan at their best. These tracks were preceded by See the Difference and Clan Virus 2, projects that cemented the chemistry that propelled them into the spotlight and led Complex and Billboard to herald them as “Rappers to Watch.” Now, as they release ‘I Guess,’ it’s clear that they’re the standard-bearers for a new generation of Los Angeles greats. To date the duo has amassed nearly 200 million streams in the U.S. alone.

BlueBucksClan are bringing their infectious bars to the stage. The guys are currently on a north American tour with fellow west coast rapper OHGEESY, which includes stops in Chicago, Reno, Vancouver, and more.

Let us know what you think about the new track in the comments!

BlueBucksClan Share The Smooth New Single ‘I Guess’ was originally published on globalgrind.com