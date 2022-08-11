UNC Charlotte Students Placed in Hotels Amid Housing Issues

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Some UNC Charlotte students and parents are not very happy.

Due to a lack of available on-campus housing, the institution is placing some students in hotels and apartments off campus. Sonesta Select and the Holiday Inn are a couple of lodging options close to the institution, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Over a mile separates those two hotels from the school.

“They couldn’t find us a spot on campus which is ridiculous,” said Fizza Ibrahim, a rising sophomore at UNC Charlotte.

Ibrahim is one of the students being placed in a hotel.

“It’s over a mile away,” Ibrahim said. “I don’t have a car. I’m panicked and pissed.”

Buses will operate from the hotels to campus on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to UNC Charlotte spokesperson Buffie Stephens.

