Back-to-School: Each Local District’s First Day of School Date

CLOSE
Back to school already?
School is back in session for most students in the area this month. The important question is, what day does your student go back?
Here are the first day of school dates for each local district:
- Alexander County: August 29
- Anson County: August 29
- Ashe County: August 22
- Avery County: August 15
- Burke County: August 29
- Cabarrus County: August 29
- Caldwell County: August 29
- Catawba County: August 29
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: August 29
- Chesterfield County: August 15
- Chester County: August 15
- Cleveland County: August 17
- Gaston County: August 17
- Iredell County: August 29
- Lancaster County: August 15
- Lincoln County: August 29
- Richmond County: August 29
- Stanly County: August 29
- Rowan-Salisbury Schools: August 10
- Union County: August 29
- Watauga County: August 22
- York County: August 15
Have a great school year!