Mecklenburg County Monkeypox Vaccination Waitlist Over 2,100

Despite receiving a shipment of 2,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine earlier this week, Mecklenburg County still has a lengthy waitlist for those wanting it.

“Our supply is still not sufficient for our demand. We have well over 2,100 people on our waitlist as of yesterday,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Health Director, said Thursday.

According to Dr. Washington, routine shipments of the vaccine should start to arrive at his department soon.

“We are we’re working as quickly as possible to vaccinate as many people as possible,” he said.

Currently, those eligible for the vaccination in North Carolina include:

Anyone who had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox

Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days: Having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)



