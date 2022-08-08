Camino Food Pantry Accepting Donations After Unexpected Fire

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A Charlotte nonprofit is accepting donations after an unexpected setback.

An accidental fire on July 4th damaged the structure and delayed operations at the Camino Health Center, according to the Charlotte-based nonprofit organization. The center provides food and healthcare to underserved communities.

Rusty Price, the CEO of Camino, said that an overheated fan caused a bathroom to catch fire and flood the building on a day when nobody was inside, causing significant smoke and water damage.

Since then, he claimed that in addition to partner groups like Loaves & Fishes helping with food supplies, Lowes has also provided $15,000 to assist in their reconstruction.

Price claimed that this month they were unable to service approximately 1,500 clients. The fire mostly brought this on, but it was also a result of ongoing inflation and supply chain problems.

“We had people weekly coming in saying my refrigerator’s completely empty. Zero food,” the food pharmacy director, Ben Price, said.

Those wishing to help can find out how here.

Read the full story here.