Mecklenburg County to End COVID-19 State of Emergency on Aug. 15

Even though Mecklenburg County is still considered at high risk for COVID-19 exposure, county officials have chosen to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Over the past week, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreased slightly in North Carolina. Currently, 61 counties are at high risk, including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties.

In March 2020, Mecklenburg County declared a state of emergency and put restrictions in place for Charlotte and other county cities.

The county’s state of emergency will end on the same day as North Carolina’s, August 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipated to update its COVID-19 recommendations for schools as soon as this week as classes prepare to begin at the end of the month.

