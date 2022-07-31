Back-to-School: Hacks to Help School Mornings Go Smoother

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

School mornings can be really stressful. From making sure everyone is dressed, to grabbing the right lunchbox, it can be a lot at such an early time.

Here are a few hacks that will help those school mornings go smoother.

Prepare breakfast the night before This can save a lot of time in the morning, giving your more time to prepare in other ways. Play your favorite music to wake up to Start your morning with good vibes. Eat a well-balanced breakfast There’s a reason breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is your first source of energy to power through the morning and the rest of the day. Wake up 30 minutes earlier We all want a little extra sleep, but waking up earlier can give you more time to gather yourself and your child. Prep your or your kids’ clothes the night before Trying to find clothes for the day can add a lot of unnecessary stress and time.

Read the full story here.