Here Are Some of the Best Back-to-School Deals

Schools will soon be back in session, and you may be looking to find the best deals on back-to-school supplies.

With inflation, prices for school supplies may be higher this year. According to the National Retail Federation, one-third of consumers indicated they are reducing their spending in other areas to pay for the cost of supplies for the new school year.

Luckily for you, there are a few ways to save on supplies.

A 64-pack of Crayola crayons costs $3.17 at Walmart. In contrast, Family Dollar charged $3 for the same item, while Amazon’s lowest price was $6.99.

Walmart charges $4.74 for a pack of 75 Clorox wipes. The same quantity costs $5.57 at Family Dollar and $4.74 at Amazon for Prime subscribers.

Dollar tree charges $1.25 and $1.00 for products such as pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers. You may even be able to grab a folder and binder.

