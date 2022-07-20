High Heat Index and Thunderstorms Expected for Charlotte on Thursday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Thursday is expected to bring some interesting weather to the Charlotte area.

Wednesday will continue this week’s warming trend, leading up to high heat indices on Thursday.

Heat indices are expected to reach over 100 degrees on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-90s. There is also a high possibility of strong scattered storms.

Storms with damaging winds are predicted for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Hot and muggy conditions will continue for the remainder of the week. A few isolated storms will be possible Friday into the weekend.

Remember to check the forecast before heading out. Weather conditions could change.

