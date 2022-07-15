Charlotte Crime Up in First Half of 2022

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

While Charlotte may be a great city, it doesn’t come without crime.

Since the start of the 2022 year, Charlotte crime has increased. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported a “disturbing” number of shootings and violent crimes in the first half of 2022, many involving juveniles.

The overall crime rate has increased by four percent.

Police reported assaults with a gun are up by 25% this year compared to the city’s five-year average.

There has been 23% increase in burglary, a 14% increase in residential burglary, a 33% increase in commercial burglary cases and a 10% increase in vehicle thefts. Arson was also up 13%.

Residents are urged to remain aware of their surroundings and do their best to deescalate any potentially dangerous situations.

