Early Voting Begins in Charlotte

Early voting has officially begun in the city of Charlotte.

The municipal general election will be held later this month on July 26. The election will determine Charlotte’s next mayor and city council members.

There are 13 early voting sites across the city. Residents can register and vote at the polls on the same day.

Those looking to vote early can do so at the following locations:

Allegra Westbrooks Library-Beatties Ford

Ballantyne Area: Community House Middle School

Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center

Eastway Regional Rec Center

Hal Marshall Annex (in lieu of site

Independence Library

Marion Diehl Rec Center

Myers Park High School

South Charlotte Area: Carmel Commons

Southpark Library

Steele Creek Area: TapHaus 49

University Area: Former Kohl’s

West Blvd Library

