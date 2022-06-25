Stop the Violence Day Calls to End Gun Violence in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte organizations teamed up to find solutions for gun violence in the city.

Charlotte nonprofit, Heal Charlotte, held the annual Stop the Violence Day event on Saturday at Camp North end.

Those attending the event included law enforcement, families impacted by gun violence, and gun prevention groups.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden spoke during the event and answered questions involving future plans.

When asked about solutions to the current gun problem, panels focused on poverty, community engagement, and better relationships with law enforcement.

One woman representing a group of Charlotte moms who lost their children to gun violence suggested doing a gun return program.

Organizers said the message from the event are reaching the streets of Charlotte.

