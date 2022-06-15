Juneteenth Celebrations Happening in the Charlotte Area

CLOSE
Juneteenth is right around the corner.
The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in United States and will be celebrated nationally on June 19.
Here’s a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Charlotte area:
- Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas
- Location: House of Africa, 1215 Thomas Avenue, in Plaza Midwood
- June 16th to June 19th, 2022
- Free
- 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- SESA University, More Color Inc.
- Location: 619 Anderson Street, Charlotte
- June 17th to 19th, 2022,
- Free
- Blumenthal Performing Arts’ Juneteenth Jam
- Location: Blumenthal, Bechtler Museum
- June 17th and 18th
- Free
- 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on the Historic West End Corridor
- Location: McCrorey YMCA, 3801 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte
- Saturday, June 18th, 2022
- Car parade starts at 12 p.m.
- Free
- 1st Annual Queen City Juneteenth Parade
- Location: Central Piedmont Community College’s Cato Campus, 8120 Grier Road, Charlotte
- June 20th, 2022, at 10 a.m.
- North Carolina Juneteenth Festival
- Location: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center
- Saturday, June 18th, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free
- Juneteenth at Gantt Center
- Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center
- June 17th and 19th