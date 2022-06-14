How to Keep Air-Conditioning Costs Low This Summer

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is officially only a week away! With high temperatures right around the corner, you may want to begin preparing your air conditioner.

While the air conditioner is a great way to cool your home, it could also be pricey. Luckily, Duke Energy has some tips to help keep costs low.

“Raising your temperature while you’re at home, even by just two degrees, it’s going to help reduce your cooling costs by five percent,” said Logan Kureczka, Duke Energy spokesperson. “So if you can stand those extra couple of degrees, it really will help you save on energy.”

Kureczka also advises that windows remain closed, even during cooler nights. Keeping the windows closed helps to keep dryer, cooler air in.

Experts say now is the time to prepare your air conditioner, not when high temperatures begin.

