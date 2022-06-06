Traveling Soon? Kids Can Ride Amtrak for $5 in NC This Summer

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

With inflating gas and flight prices, you may be looking for a cheaper way for you and your family to travel this summer. Amtrak is providing a solution for North Carolina residents.

N.C. By Train is offering a $5 kids’ fare to travel from Charlotte to Raleigh all summer. Stops within the trip include High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary, and Raleigh.

Travelers can purchase one-way tickets for children ages 2-12 with the booking of a regular price adult ticket. Round trip tickets for children would be $10. The offer is valid through Aug. 31.

The offer is valid for travel on the Piedmont and Carolinian trains.

Read the full story here.