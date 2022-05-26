CMS Advocates Urge Mecklenburg County to Increase School Budget

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools advocates are urging Mecklenburg County to increase the budget for the 2023 school year.

On Wednesday, the public was able to give the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners feedback about its upcoming budget. The board heard over 40 people provide feedback and was not allowed to engage with any comments.

Parents, teachers, education advocates, and other stakeholders attended the meeting to advocate for more money for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Currently, the district is poised to receive less than half of the additional funding requested from the county government.

We asked for $40.4 million,” said one CMS teacher at the public hearing. “Unfortunately, that is being cut in half.”

The final budget will be voted on at the end of the summer.

