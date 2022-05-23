105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams is still suffering and in a current battle with her money. Allegedly her bank, Wells Fargo claims that the media hosts need to be placed under financial guardianship and a New York judge ruled that she would be able to access her funds under supervision.

Wendy says she’s in her right mind and doesn’t need to be supervised. The crew debates, if you’re going crazy, does that mean you shouldn’t be able to spend your money how you want?

Gary’s Tea: Is It Fair That Wendy Williams Is Placed Under Financial Guardianship? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com