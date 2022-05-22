105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The one-time human cheat code in the NFL, Michael Vick, is not done playing professional football.

Reuters exclusively reports that 41-year-old Michael Vick will put the football pads back on, but he won’t be slinging the pigskin in the NFL but FCF (Fan Control Football).

A source revealed to the news outlet the former Atlanta Falcons superstar will join the league on the last day of this current season.

Per Reuters:

Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up for a National Football League game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week.

The 41-year-old Vick has not yet been assigned a team.

When Michael Vick does take the field, he will join other NFL athletes like Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel, who honestly has to be one of the biggest flops in sport’s history.

Per Reuter’s source, Vick got the itch to play again and join the FCF after watching his good friend Terrell Owens catch passes in the league and is having success, proving he can still play pro football.

Since its inception, Fan Controlled Football has doubled in size and now boasts eight teams for its second season. As for the product it puts on its 50-yard indoor field setting, fans get to enjoy a 7-on-7 style of American Football with a “video game-feel,” allowing fans to call the plays.

Fan Control Football has a seven-week season compared to the NFL’s 18, with the playoffs beginning in mid-April. All games take place in a single facility located in Atlanta.

The ratings for Fan Control Football have surpassed last season’s viewership numbers, and many believe Vick will help give them a significant boost. Over 12 million viewers have watched FCF across Twitch, Peacock, NBCLX, DAZN, and fubo Sports Network.

Photo: Diamond Images / Getty

Former NFL Superstar Michael Vick Reportedly Is Coming Out of Retirement was originally published on cassiuslife.com