Backlog for SNAP and Medicaid Benefits in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County residents may be waiting a little longer to receive DSS benefits. A backlog of applications is currently slowing down the distribution of SNAP and Medicaid benefits. The county says the backlog is due to staffing issues and more people applying. From March 2019 to March 2022, the DSS reports a 48 percent increase in SNAP benefits and a 22 percent increase in Medicaid. The issue is occurring both locally and nationally. People are left without a timeline of when they may receive their benefits. Read the full story here.