Body Scanners Installed at CMS High School

Metal Detector

Hopewell High School in Huntersville is one of the first CMS schools to receive new body scanners. The body scanners are efforts by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to reduce violence on campuses. Some students reported that the installation of the body scanners made the start of Wednesday significantly slower. Seven CMS schools will test out the scanners before they are rolled out into every high school in the district. CMS says the other six schools will have scanners installed by the end of the week. Read the full story here.

