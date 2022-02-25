Mecklenburg County COVID-19 Positivity Rate Decreases Below 10 Percent

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time since Decemeber, Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased below 10 percent. As of Feb. 23, the county’s positivity rate was down to 8.6%. Although this is a good sign, experts say they wouldn’t go as far to say that the pandemic is ending. Mecklenburg County health leaders warn that many people are taking at-home tests, so positives may go unreported. The county will use wastewater sampling to better monitor the virus. Read the full story here.

