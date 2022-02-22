Business & Economy
Thousands of Truist Customers Report Problems with New Cards

Truist Center, (Previously Hearst Tower), Charlotte, North Carolina, America

Source: joe daniel price / Getty

The transition of SunTrust and BB&T to Truist caused major problems for southeast customers. Customers reported having issues using their new debit cards. The Truist merger took place on Feb. 19. Customers were told to activate their new cards on Feb. 21. For some customers, they found that they could still not use their cards after activating them. Some users said their cards declined everywhere they tried to use them. A Truist spokesman said that the company is working to fix the issues, and encourages our clients to visit Truist.com for updates. Truist is headquartered in Charlotte. Read the full story here.

