Charlotte Road Rage Incidents are Increasing: Use These Tips to Stay Safe

black woman beeps her car horn in traffic

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

We’ve all been there before. Someone cuts you off while driving and you want to make sure they know it. According to new crime statistics in the Charlotte area, refraining from interactions on the road is the safest bet. The death of a CATS bus driver has caused Charlotte officials to be concerned about increasing instances of road rage in the area. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Commander, Brad Koch, says that Charlotte has seen approximately a 10% increase in calls related to road rage since 2020.

CMPD offered a few recommendations to help drivers avoid road rage situations and deescalate situations where they are confronted by aggressive drivers:

  • Don’t engage in arguments with other motorists.
  • Don’t be an aggressive driver or a retaliatory driver.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Be courteous and forgiving to other drivers

Other safety tips provided by AAA include:

For more information, read the full story here.

aaa , charlotte , Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department , drivers , road rage

