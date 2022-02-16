Charlotte Road Rage Incidents are Increasing: Use These Tips to Stay Safe

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve all been there before. Someone cuts you off while driving and you want to make sure they know it. According to new crime statistics in the Charlotte area, refraining from interactions on the road is the safest bet. The death of a CATS bus driver has caused Charlotte officials to be concerned about increasing instances of road rage in the area. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Commander, Brad Koch, says that Charlotte has seen approximately a 10% increase in calls related to road rage since 2020.

CMPD offered a few recommendations to help drivers avoid road rage situations and deescalate situations where they are confronted by aggressive drivers:

Don’t engage in arguments with other motorists.

Don’t be an aggressive driver or a retaliatory driver.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Be courteous and forgiving to other drivers

Other safety tips provided by AAA include:

Avoid making eye contact with aggressive drivers.

Remain calm if a driver is being aggressive towards you.

Follow the rules of the road.

Related Stories Mecklenburg County Could Recommend Ending Mask Mandate Next Week



A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Daniel Sanders

Call 911 or drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital, or fire station if you feel unsafe.

For more information, read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: