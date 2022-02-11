Health
HomeHealth

NC House Will Submit a Proposal for Parents to Opt-Out of Masks in Schools

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Portrait of a boy in the corridor at school - wearing protective face mask

Source: FG Trade / Getty

As some states begin to lift mask mandates, school mask requirements are now in question. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore announced Friday, Feb. 11 that Republicans are planning to propose new legislation that would get rid of mask requirements in schools. Currently, mask rules are up to local governments and school boards. Mecklenburg County is expected to lift its mask mandate next week. Moore said lawmakers want to give parents the ability to opt-out of mask requirements. Read the full story here. 

k-12 schools , mask mandate , masks , mecklenburg county , North Carolina

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Exclusive Interview: Activist Chaka Zulu Discusses #Give2Goma Campaign…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Fans React: Minnie Mouse Gets A New Look…

 7 days ago
03.10.02

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close