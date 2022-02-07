A Look in Charlotte’s Black History: Harvey Boyd

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve lived in the Charlotte area for a while, you may have seen the Mecklenburg County seal in various locations. The creator of the seal was a 20-year-old, Black designer named Harvey Boyd. In 1964, Boyd was working in the Charlotte Observer’s Art Department when the Chamber of Commerce sponsored a contest to design the official Mecklenburg County seal. Boyd entered his design and won! He currently lives in Matthews and his design is still the official seal for the county. That’s some real Black excellence! Read the full story here.

