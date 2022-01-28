Health
HomeHealth

Mecklenburg County Giving Out Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Person Using Home COVID Test Kit

Source: RyanJLane / Getty

If you don’t want to wait for those free COVID-19 tests you ordered online, you may be able to grab a couple on Saturday. Beginning tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Mecklenburg County Public Health will distribute a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests. Tests can be picked up from the following locations:

  • J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville
  • Central Piedmont Community College – Harper Campus, 315 W. Hebron St., Charlotte

For more information, read the full story here.

COVID-19 , covid-19 tests , free tests , mecklenburg county

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 1 week ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close