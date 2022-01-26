Crime
HomeCrime

BBB Warns to Beware of COVID Test Ordering Scams

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
computer hacker

Source: wenmei Zhou / Getty

Remember those free at-home test kits that you can order online? Well, there’s a new scam using fake ordering links to get personal information. The BBB warns that the scam has been posted on different social media sites and appears to be legit. The website shows the United States Postal Service logo, however, it asks for more personal information such as your social security number and Medicaid number. The real website for ordering kits from the USPS only asks for your name and address. Read the full story here.

BBB , covid-19 tests , scam , usps

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 6 days ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close