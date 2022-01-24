Food & Drink
HomeFood & Drink

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is Happening Now

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of Crab Legs

Source: Hung Ho / EyeEm / Getty

Alright foodies, this one is for you! Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is happening now. The food event kicked off Friday, Jan. 21, and will end on Jan. 30. Over 70 of the best restaurants in 8 counties across the metro Charlotte area are participating. Restaurants include The Cajun Queen, Standard Oyster Company, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Fahrenheit, and many more. This event is perfect for those looking for a date night or just want to try new foods in the area. Read more information here. 

charlotte , food , foodie , local events , Queen's Feast

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Hometown Hero: Cardi B Covers Funeral Costs For…

 4 days ago
11.11.84

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 4 weeks ago
11.27.55
Photos
Close