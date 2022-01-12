Lauryn Hill Moves From Wax To Film With Documentary ‘Why Is We Americans?’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Lauryn Hill’s, debut, solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, is arguably, one the greatest album’s of all time. It’s crazy when you sit back and think about it, when having that argument amongst music fans about Lauryn Hill being the G.O.A.T and the greatness of her masterpiece ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ that album is her only studio album, hence the attraction to want more musically from L Boogie. However we forget that Lauryn Hill was much more than a rapper/singer/songwriter from a group called the Fugees , Lauryn Hill was an actress Off-Broadway , who also had a recurring role on the soap opera ‘As The World Turns’, before totally turning out ‘Sister Act’ in the box office. But I guess the biggest miseducation of the 8 time Grammy Award winning, Lauryn Hill is, that you can’t slam her or her creativity into one box, because the latest word is Lauryn Hill is adding executive producer to her resume with a new documentary about the historic Baraka family.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is bringing her storytelling skills to film, along side screenwriter Oren Moverman, L Boogie, will be an executive producer for upcoming documentary ‘Why Is We Americans?’, a film that centers around, social activists, the Baraka Family.

The documentary ‘Why Is We Americans?’ will explore the life of the late, play write and poet, Amiri Baraka who spearheaded the Black Arts Movement in 1965, whose sister Kimako, was viciously stabbed to death in her Manhattan apartment. ‘Why Is We Americans?’ will also explore the homicide of Baraka’s daughter Shani, one of the first openly gay Black activists, and also will talk about the historic election of Ras Baraka as the mayor of Newark. Lauryn Hill herself conducted the interviews for the documentary ‘Why Is We Americans?’ that is scheduled to premiere theatrically at IFC Center on January 14.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Why Is We Americans?’ below

