It’s a Wellness Wednesday! A new report was released suggesting that adding olive oil to your daily diet could lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease, and cancer! Olive oil is packed with healthy fats, nutrients, and antioxidants. So, make sure you squeeze in those 2 tablespoons of olive oil everyday AFTER you consult your doctor. Stay Well!

