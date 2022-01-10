Back to School
Over 1,000 CMS Students Reported Positive for COVID-19

Alright parents, while we want to send our children back to school, let’s make sure we’re talking to them about how to keep themselves safe while there. Positive COVID-19 cases for both students and staff at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have increased over the past week. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, CMS reported 1,249 positive student cases. This is a 3,186% increase from the Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 week, which only reported 38 positive student cases. Students are encouraged to stay home if they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, even if minor. Read the full story here.

