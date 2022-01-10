Over 1,000 CMS Students Reported Positive for COVID-19

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Alright parents, while we want to send our children back to school, let’s make sure we’re talking to them about how to keep themselves safe while there. Positive COVID-19 cases for both students and staff at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have increased over the past week. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, CMS reported 1,249 positive student cases. This is a 3,186% increase from the Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 week, which only reported 38 positive student cases. Students are encouraged to stay home if they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, even if minor. Read the full story here.

