Local Events
HomeLocal Events

Charlotte Restaurant Week Returning

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
High Angle View Of Pasta And Shrimps In Plate On Table

Source: Eliane Filho / EyeEm / Getty

Winter may be cooling things down, but restaurants around Charlotte are about to heat up. Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Jan. 21-30. There event will feature 70 restaurants in eight counties. Prices vary between $30, $35, $40, or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant. Participating restaurants include Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Tupelo Honey, Sea Level, Standard Oyster Company, Charolais Steakhouse and many more. Reservations are recommended. For more information, click here.

charlotte , charlotte restaurant week , food , foodie , local event , restaurant

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 1 week ago
11.27.55

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 3 weeks ago
03.04.40

‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White…

 3 weeks ago
03.05.40
Photos
Close