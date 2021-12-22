Health
COVID-19 at-home Test Kits No Longer Available at Charlotte Libraries

Woman Sits on Couch With Test Strip Looking at Result of At-Home Test

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

A nationwide supply chain issue has limited the amount of at-home COVID-19 test kits available. High demands ahead of the holidays have resulted in at-home test kits no longer being available at Charlotte-Mecklenburg libraries as of today. Mecklenburg County announced through its Twitter that library staff cannot answer any questions about kit availability. Updates on at-home kit availability can be found on Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 webpage, mecknc.gov/COVID-19.  Read the full story here.

