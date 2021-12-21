North Carolina Education Lottery
HomeNorth Carolina Education Lottery

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Charlotte

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
NC Education Lottery

Source: NC Education Lottery / NC Education Lottery

If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Charlotte, you may want to double-check your numbers. The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Charlotte’s Sam’s Mart and has yet to be claimed. The ticket numbers matched all five balls drawn in Monday night’s Power Play drawing, winning the lucky person $1 million. An added featured doubled the prize to $2 million. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from Monday night’s drawing to claim their prize. Click here to read the full story.

charlotte , Lottery , power play , powerball , ticket , Winner

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 1 week ago
03.04.40

‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White…

 1 week ago
03.05.40

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 1 month ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close