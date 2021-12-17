West Charlotte H.S. students protest violence in schools

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As parents, we want to ensure that our children are safe while attending school. For students at West Charlotte High School, they have taken matters into their own hands to express their concerns about recent violence and guns being brought into Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. Students organized a peaceful protest this morning raising awareness of violence in schools and asking for change. The protest took place around 7:30 a.m. inside West Charlotte High School.

The protest comes after a shot was fired on the property of the high school last Monday following a fight. There have been at least 23 guns found at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools during this school year.

Students at West Charlotte High School say that the violence is disruptive to their education and they are glad their voices are being heard. View the full story here.

