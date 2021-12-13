Charlotte
Shots fired outside West Charlotte High School

Empty school courtyard

Source: PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou / Getty

Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at West Charlotte High School, Monday afternoon.

Police said just after 2 PM, officers were called to the high school located at 7400 Tuckaseegee Rd. Shots were fired on campus but not inside any schools buildings.

In a press conference, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said that the shooting started with a group of students fighting over a book bag. A student then pulled out a gun and fire at least one shot.

CMPD confirmed no one was shot during the incident.

This is the 23rd firearm found on a CMS campus this school year.

 

