Mallard Creek High School placed on lockdown after a series of fight Thursday

Mallard Creek High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a series of fights broke up, according to school officials.

WCNC Charlotte reports police were called to the school around 11 am to help School Resource Officers with a fight. MEDIC was spotted outside the school and transported one person with minor injuries.

The school Principal, Jennifer Dean sent an email to parents stating that law enforcement was called to the school for the safety and security of the student after a series of fights.

“A series of fights broke out this morning, and our school went on lockdown. This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly.”

After the fight, the school continued on a modified lockdown, which included lunch being postponed.

