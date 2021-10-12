Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Shows Off Music Potential By Covering Whitney Houston

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Losing Nipsey Hussle two years ago on March 31, 2019 put an end to a musical career that was widely respected in the hip-hop world.

However, we may soon see his legacy continue on through his offspring after the promising singing skills put on public display recently by his daughter, Emani Asghedom.

The talented 12-year-old chose to follow in her daddy’s footsteps by way of covering an unforgettable tune from another fallen music icon, pop queen Whitney Houston. Singing Nippy’s classic version of “I Will Always Love You” — it’s not hard to assume who she had in mind while serenading — Emani showcased a soft, smooth tone that could easily develop into a velvety falsetto with practice and age.

Her mom Tanisha Foster, also known by the moniker Chyna Hussle, recorded the minute-long clip from what appeared to be a broader vocal lesson. Her words of encouragement can be heard in the background, along with positive affirmations from a vocal coach in the foreground as well. While her talents aren’t fully on display given the length of the video posted to Instagram, the preview is strong enough to determine that Emani definitely has a career in the industry if given the right direction and team to assure she’s taken care of.

As music was a prominent part of her father’s life during his 33 years on this Earth, we can only assume that Nipsey is smiling down on his baby girl as she follows in his footsteps with support from the family.

Take a minute to check out the burgeoning talent of 12-year-old Emani Asghedom below as she works on a cover of “I Will Always Love You” that we think would even make Whitney Houston proud:

